Home of the Week: The 1965 house was an early model home in Beverly Hills

This midcentury-modern pavilion of redwood, glass and concrete has been polished to a high gloss. The 1960s custom-built home was a rare split-level that served as a model in the Trousdale Estates neighborhood of Beverly Hills.

Now restored beyond its original shine, the expanded house has bright interiors that look in on a landscaped interior courtyard with a fountain and open to a heated swimming pool and outside entertainment areas. A double-height front door leads to a dramatic center hall and a two-story living room with a wet bar.

The details

Location: Carla Ridge Drive, Los Angeles

Asking price: $9.9 million

Year built: 1965

Architect: Rex Lotery

Renovation architect, 2008: Stephen Shortridge

Landscape design: Jay Griffith

House size: 4,439 square feet, four bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

(MRCI)

Lot size: 19,830 square feet

Features: Built-in furnishings, skylights, clerestory windows, battened wood siding, floating-style stairway, sunken den with fireplace, center hall, breakfast area, library/study, formal dining room, laundry room, gated entry court, covered patio, fire pit, fenced, mature trees, city and mountain views

About the area: In the 90210 ZIP Code, based on 21 sales, the median sales price in March was $6 million, according to CoreLogic.

Agent: Dustin Nicholas, Nicholas Property Group, (310) 770-1847

