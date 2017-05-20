Home of the Week: The 1965 house was an early model home in Beverly Hills

This midcentury-modern pavilion of redwood, glass and concrete has been polished to a high gloss. The 1960s custom-built home was a rare split-level that served as a model in the Trousdale Estates neighborhood of Beverly Hills.
Now restored beyond its original shine, the expanded house has bright interiors that look in on a landscaped interior courtyard with a fountain and open to a heated swimming pool and outside entertainment areas. A double-height front door leads to a dramatic center hall and a two-story living room with a wet bar.
The details
Location: Carla Ridge Drive, Los Angeles
Asking price: $9.9 million
Year built: 1965
Architect: Rex Lotery
Renovation architect, 2008: Stephen Shortridge
Landscape design: Jay Griffith
House size: 4,439 square feet, four bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
Lot size: 19,830 square feet
Features: Built-in furnishings, skylights, clerestory windows, battened wood siding, floating-style stairway, sunken den with fireplace, center hall, breakfast area, library/study, formal dining room, laundry room, gated entry court, covered patio, fire pit, fenced, mature trees, city and mountain views
About the area: In the 90210 ZIP Code, based on 21 sales, the median sales price in March was $6 million, according to CoreLogic.
Agent: Dustin Nicholas, Nicholas Property Group, (310) 770-1847
