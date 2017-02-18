Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn let go of longtime Pacific Palisades home

Actors Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn have sold their Pacific Palisades home of more than a decade for $6.9 million.

The Georgian traditional-style home, built in 1951 and since updated, retains its classic curb appeal, with slender columns, ivy-covered siding and brickwork. An ornate frontispiece creates visual interest above the Dutch front doors.

Inside, pastel hues and checkerboard patterns lend a pastoral note to the roughly 6,400-square-foot floor plan. Among living spaces are a formal dining room, a media room, a gym and a country-style kitchen with an oversize island. Large skylights naturally brighten the kitchen and living room.

The renovated two-story in Pacific Palisades sits on nearly a half acre of grounds with a swimming pool and a meditation hut.

The master suite sits in a separate wing and has his and hers closets and a dry sauna. Including a guest suite, there are five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

Outdoors, lush landscaping surrounds various patios, a swimming pool and a separate spa. A meditation hut sits next to the pool.

Kimberley Pfeiffer of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage had the listing. F. Ron Smith and David Berg of Partners Trust represented the buyer.

Hawn, 71, has film credits that include “Cactus Flower” (1969), for which she won an Academy Award for best supporting actress. Her other works include “Overboard” (1987), co-starring with Russell, “HouseSitter” (1992) and “The First Wives Club” (1996).

Russell, 65, has film credits including “Escape From New York” (1981), “Tombstone” (1993) and “The Hateful Eight” (2015). This year he will appear in the Marvel blockbuster “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” and the latest installment of the “Fast & Furious” franchise, “The Fate of the Furious.”

Rebooting a classic in the Coachella Valley

A Palm Springs home once owned by actor Steve McQueen is back on the market after falling out of escrow last year.

Perched on a private stretch above the Coachella Valley, the split-level post-and-beam was designed by renowned midcentury-modern architect Hugh Kaptur and built in 1964. McQueen bought the house, which retains its original vibe, in the late ’60s and owned it until his death in 1980.

Listed for $2.5 million, the roughly 4,500-square-foot house includes a living room with a fireplace, a floating staircase, four bedrooms and 4.25 bathrooms. Clean lines, burnished metal floors and walls of floor-to-ceiling windows are among the interior details.

A long wraparound deck extends from the second level and takes in mountain and valley views. There are also a swimming pool and a car port with parking for up to eight cars.

John Nelson and Cat Moe of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage hold the listing.

Hollywood comic passes the baton

Comedian and actor Richard Lewis has closed the door on his longtime residence in Hollywood Hills West, selling the 1920s Mediterranean for $1.354 million.

The house, which Lewis had called home since 1989, has a long history of celebrity owners and tenants. Actor Eddie Albert, actor-dancer Gene Nelson and prolific voice-over actor Charles Judels are among the notable residents to have lived in the house.

The hillside home in Hollywood Hills West counts actors Eddie Albert, Gene Nelson and Charles Judels among its former occupants. (David Tamburo) (David Tamburo)

The 2,508 square feet of white-walled living space includes a step-down living room with fireplace, a dining room and an updated kitchen. Glass doors off the living room area open to a canopy-topped patio. Another balcony with a fireplace sits off the media room.

There are two bedrooms and two bathrooms, including a master suite with a reading nook and a separate office. Views take in the surrounding treetops and city lights.

Peter Maurice and Tregg Rustad of Rodeo Realty were the listing agents. Ryan Grossman of Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyer.

The 69-year-old Lewis is known for his appearances on “Late Night With David Letterman” and the HBO sitcom “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” His film credits include the 1993 comedy “Robin Hood: Men in Tights.”

Blizzard exec settles on drier climate

Mike Morhaime, the co-founder and president of Blizzard Entertainment, has bought a home in a gated Rancho Mirage community for $2.25 million.

The hacienda-style estate, built in 2003, opens to a gated drive that ends at a circular motor court. The more than one-acre property includes a main house and three casitas that combine to offer seven bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms in just under 6,300 square feet of living space.

The hacienda-style home sits on more than an acre in Rancho Mirage with a main house and three guest casitas. (Redfin.com) (Redfin.com)

Among features are a two-story great room with a stacked-stone fireplace, a wine room and a kitchen updated with an island and a wraparound bar. The master suite has his and hers quarter bathrooms and walk-ins. There are five fireplaces.

Pocket glass doors extend the living space outside, where patios surround a resort-style swimming pool with a waterfall feature. Elsewhere is a loggia with an outdoor kitchen, a bar and a fireplace.

Views take in the surrounding mountains.

Valery Neuman of HK Lane, an affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, was the listing agent. Joan Ross of RE/MAX Consultants represented the buyer.

Morhaime, 49, co-founded the video game company in the early 1990s as Silicon & Synapse. Blizzard has produced such hit franchises as “Warcraft,” “Diablo,” “StarCraft” and “Overwatch.”

Bay Area mansion was fit for this star

Much like his film career, Nicolas Cage’s taste in real estate is about as diverse as they come: mansions in Las Vegas and Newport Beach, a castle in Germany and islands in the Caribbean. There was even a Gothic Tudor mansion in San Francisco that is now for sale for $12 million.

The four-story home in the Russian Hill neighborhood was acquired by Cage in 2006 through a trust that held real estate for the actor. He would sell two years later for $8.5 million, property records show.

The Gothic Tudor in San Francisco has six bedrooms and 6 1/2 bathrooms in 6,305 square feet of living space. (Pacific Union International) (Pacific Union International)

The mansion, built in 1914, blends classic features with tasteful designer updates. Leaded and stained-glass windows, Gothic arches and decorative medallions are among the architectural details. An ornate pediment creates visual interest above the gated front landing.

The 6,305-square-foot interior includes scaled formal rooms, a modern chef’s kitchen, a library/den and a wine cellar. The master suite has two dressing rooms and an updated bathroom for a total of six bedrooms and 6 1/2 bathrooms.

Mature trees, gardens and sitting areas fill the grounds. Views take in sweeping views of the surrounding landmarks and San Francisco Bay.