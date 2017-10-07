Katy Perry hangs a 'for sale' sign on longtime Hollywood Hills compound

Katy Perry is gearing up for her next release.

The singer-songwriter, whose latest album, “Witness,” came out in June, has put her Mediterranean compound in Hollywood Hills West on the market $9.45 million. She’s owned the property for more than a decade.

Tucked behind walls and gates, the 2.33-acre estate comprises a four-bedroom main house, a two-story guesthouse, a gym and a guardhouse. Lush gardens and palm trees fill the grounds, which include an amphitheater, terrace patios and a Italian stone-rimmed swimming pool.

Within more than 7,400 square feet of living space is a living room with a fireplace, a formal dining room, a great room, an eat-in kitchen and five bathrooms. Artful tile work and exposed beams create visual interest throughout the interior. The master suite makes up the entire second floor and features a Roman-style bath.

The Mediterranean-vibe house sits behind gates on more than two acres in Hollywood Hills West. (Anthony Barcelo) (Anthony Barcelo)

French doors and picture windows bring city and canyon views inside.

Ernie Carswell of Teles Properties holds the listing, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

Perry, 32, made another move earlier this year, when she paid $17.995 million for the Beverly Crest home of developer and Canadian construction heir Cody Leibel.

The pop star’s albums include "One of the Boys" (2008) and "Teenage Dream" (2010), which had five No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 list. Her latest record, “Witness,” debuted at No.1 on the Billboard 200.

A parting shot on the Westside

NBA star Chris Paul, traded by the Clippers to the Houston Rockets this offseason, has cut a deal for his home in Bel-Air. The sale price was $8.7 million.

He bought the property four years ago from singer-songwriter Avril Lavigne for $8.495 million, records show.

Built in 2003, the Mediterranean-style mansion has nearly 12,200 square feet of living space that includes a 12-seat theater, a billiards room and a gym with a sauna. A commercial elevator services two floors of living space and a subterranean, 10-car garage.

Dark cabinetry and two islands highlight an updated chef’s kitchen, which opens to the family room. A subterranean wine cellar has storage for as many as 500 bottles. Nine touch panels are dispersed throughout the house and control everything from the lights to the 48 ceiling speakers.

The Mediterranean estate on half an acre in Bel-Air was formerly owned by singer-songwriter Avril Lavigne. (belaircrestmansion.com) (belaircrestmansion.com)

The master suite has a private sitting room, a fireplace and balcony that overlooks the backyard. There are eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms in all.

Outdoors, landscaped grounds include a swimming pool and spa, lawns and ample patio space. Views take in the canyon and reservoir.

Ikem Chukumerije of Westside Premier Estates was the listing agent. Arline Bolin of Hootan Troy Farahmand Law Office represented the buyer.

Paul, 32, averaged 18.8 points and 9.8 assists in six seasons with the Clippers. He was dealt to the Rockets in June in a multiplayer deal that brought guards Patrick Beverley and Lou Williams, among others, to L.A.

His new trophy lies in Glendale

Academy Award-winning film composer Mychael Danna has bought a house in Glendale for $3.78 million.

The Italianate Revival-style estate, tucked behind walls and gates, encompasses more than half an acre of grounds.

Built in 1925, the three-story home has 6,855 square feet of interiors filled with Spanish Baroque details. Imported teak columns, tinted plaster walls and coffered ceilings are among details of note. There are four fireplaces.

A rotunda entry opens to the step-down great room, which takes in garden views through arched windows and French doors. A formal dining room, center-island kitchen, media room and billiard room are among the living spaces. A temperature-controlled wine cellar sits off the kitchen.

The Italianate Revival-style house, built in 1925 and renovated a decade ago, sits on more than half an acre in Glendale.

Outdoors, vintage street lamps light paths leading to various gardens, fountains and courtyards. A dining area with a fireplace and pizza oven sits near the saltwater swimming pool. A garden living room features a gazebo/lounge.

Silva Hameline of RE/MAX Elite was the listing agent. Don Snyder of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties represented the buyer.

Danna, 59, has scores of credits that include “Girl, Interrupted” (1999), “Antwone Fisher” (2002) and “500 Days of Summer” (2009). He won an Oscar and a Golden Globe for the 2012 drama “Life of Pi.”

Massive mansion goes for a fraction

A Bradbury estate formerly owned by commercial real estate magnate Donald Abbey has sold for $24.38 million, or about a third of its original asking price.

The sprawling estate, once listed by Abbey for $78.8 million, was deeded over to an asset management company last year and returned to market in February at $39.986 million. More recently, the 35,000-square-foot, Palladian-style mansion was listed for $29.995 million.

Abbey spent nine years building the massive estate, which occupies an 8-acre knoll with city and ocean views. Among details of note are vaulted 40-foot-high ceilings, domes with hand-painted frescoes and a 2,000-bottle wine cellar. The library spans two floors, and the elevator is outfitted in oak paneling.

The Palladian-style mansion, which took nine years to build, sits on an eight-acre promonotory in Bradbury. (Jonathan Chang / XStudio) (Jonathan Chang / XStudio)

Two master suites are among the seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.

Outside, manicured grounds center on a cross-shaped swimming pool accompanied by shooting waterfalls, a spa and a pool house. Hand-fitted and hand-cut rock walls line the 600-foot driveway. A temperature-controlled pond was once stocked with rainbow trout.

Elsewhere on the property is a subterranean firing range.

Joshua and Matthew Altman, the Altman brothers of Douglas Elliman, were the listing agents. Runjing Chen of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage represented the buyer.

Abbey in 1990 founded the investment and management company bearing his name. The privately held firm, which dabbles in multi-tenant commercial properties, has multiple offices in Northern and Southern California.

Channeling a minimalist vibe

The latest work from Marmol Radziner, an eight-bedroom home on Santa Monica Canyon’s East Channel Road, has hit the market for $18.5 million.

Completed this year, the 9,422-square-foot house is set behind gates and approached by a landscaped walkway.

A formal entry opens to a double-height living room, where massive windows are split by an indoor-outdoor fireplace. Wood floors line the open-plan living space, which includes a theater room, a 1,000-bottle wine cellar and a chef’s kitchen with two massive islands.