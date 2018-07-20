Neighborhood Spotlight: Torrance's work ethic, economic diversity have kept it healthy through hard times

Declaring his intentions to create a “workingman’s paradise,” Torrance purchased more than 3,000 acres of ranch land southwest of the city. He engaged the firm of Olmsted and Olmsted to design a planned community there, conceived as a city of discrete districts where land uses would be strictly separated. Worker housing was built on the other side of the business district from the factory district, which was sited in an area where onshore ocean breezes would blow pollution inland and away from the city.