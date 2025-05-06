This must be Atwater Village

Atwater Village rests on a dime’s edge — it’s so small, you can basically blink on your way from Silver Lake to Glendale without noticing the neighborhood’s tree-lined streets, elegant architecture, unique businesses and mouthwatering eateries.

That’s why, to really get to know the charming 2-square-mile enclave, you’ll want to slow down. Wander along Edenhurst Avenue on the north side of town and spot a mix of Midcentury Modern, Craftsman and Spanish-style homes (the neighborhood has the highest number of homes built before 1939 in the city). Peek at the historic equestrian district, home to more than 500 horses. Take a ride on the Glendale Boulevard bike lane, which connects to the scenic L.A. River Bike Path. Admire California’s largest avocado tree .

There’s a sense of creativity woven into the boulevards that run up and down Atwater, named after Harriet Atwater Paramore, a pioneering resident who grew poppies on the land. The Beastie Boys filmed their “Check Your Head” album in an Atwater Village studio dubbed G-Son Studios, and the late singer-songwriter Elliott Smith was known to frequent neighborhood bar the Roost. These days, you’ll find the energy of indie bookstores, vintage shops, restaurants with dog-friendly patios, legendary dive bars, a thriving arts scene and more on these blocks — a feel of the area’s neighborly vibes.

“Atwater is tightly knit,” says Wendi Weger, owner of the Curatorial Dept., a secondhand clothing shop on Glendale Boulevard. “We all know each other, and we’re all friendly.”

It all adds up to a quaint neighborhood, sheltered from the bustle of urban Los Angeles. Despite its small size, Atwater Village is packed with inspiring gems. Here’s where to find them.