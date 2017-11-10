What $900,000 buys right now in three L.A.-area communities

Here’s a look at what about $900,000 buys right now in the Inglewood, Silver Lake and Windsor Hills communities.
SILVER LAKE: Built in 1919, this updated bungalow features an open floor plan and an updated kitchen with a mosaic tile backsplash.
Address: 1225 Manzanita St., Los Angeles 90029
Listed for: $899,000 for two bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,232 square feet (4,999-square-foot lot)
Features: Covered front porch; updated kitchen; private backyard
About the area: In the 90029 ZIP Code, based on four sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in September was $758,000, down 10.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
INGLEWOOD: A brick-accented façade leads into living spaces with hardwood and high ceilings in this three-bedroom home.
Address: 6438 Laurelwood Drive, Inglewood 90302
Listed for: $949,900 for three bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms in 1,872 square feet (7,789-square-foot lot)
Features: Front and rear landscaping; brick fireplace; updated kitchen with new countertops
About the area: In the 90302 ZIP Code, based on five sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in September was $570,000, up 21.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
WINDSOR HILLS: Arched doorways, an updated kitchen and a back patio outfitted with a fireplace highlight this renovated traditional home.
Address: 3476 Westmount Ave., Windsor Hills, 90043
Listed for: $875,000 for three bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms in 1,570 square feet (7,225-square-foot lot)
Features: Updated living room; landscaped front walkway; black granite kitchen countertops
About the area: In the 90043 ZIP Code, based on 30 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in September was $525,000, up 28.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
SILVER LAKE: This four-bedroom duplex comes with crown molding, updated wood flooring and French doors throughout.
Address: 1133 Sanborn Ave., Los Angeles 90029
Listed for: $950,000 for four bedrooms, two bathrooms in 2,002 square feet (4,994-square-foot lot)
Features: Stucco exterior; beamed ceilings; family room with fireplace
About the area: In the 90029 ZIP Code, based on four sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in September was $758,000, down 10.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
INGLEWOOD: This designer-finished modern home in the Inglewood Arts District was rebuilt this year and features a garden by Jack Price Design.
Address: 404 Warren Lane, Inglewood 90302
Listed for: $895,000 for two bedrooms, one bathroom in 1,599 square feet (5,633-square-foot lot)
Features: Views of downtown Inglewood; vaulted ceilings with skylights; modern aesthetic
About the area: In the 90302 ZIP Code, based on five sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in September was $570,000, up 21.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
WINDSOR HILLS: This three-bedroom split-level home comes with a patio in the front, a deck in the back and a living room with fireplace.
Address: 5311 Onacrest Drive, Windsor Hills, 90043
Listed for: $879,000 for three bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms in 1,969 square feet (5,254-square-foot lot)
Features: Formal dining room; hardwood floors; kitchen with a breakfast nook
About the area: In the 90043 ZIP Code, based on 30 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in September was $525,000, up 28.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
