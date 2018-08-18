What $650,000 buys right now in three L.A. neighborhoods

Here’s a look at what roughly $650,000 buys right now in the L.A. neighborhoods of El Sereno, Park Hills Heights and southwest L.A.
EL SERENO: A top-to-bottom remodel has given this one-story home new floors, a revamped kitchen and a balcony out back with views of the neighborhood.
Address: 3750 Randolph Ave., Los Angeles, 90032
Listed for: $659,000 for three bedrooms, one bathroom in 1,089 square feet (7,487-square-foot lot)
Features: Landscaped front yard; marble countertops; stainless-steel appliances; bonus room
About the area: In the 90032 ZIP Code, based on 28 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in June was $625,000, up 10.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
PARK HILLS HEIGHTS: Spanish touches in this bungalow include a clay tile roof, arched doorways and patterned floors in the bathroom.
Address: 2153 W. 74th St., Los Angeles, 90047
Listed for: $650,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,517 square feet (6,700-square-foot lot)
Features: Living room with fireplace; formal dining room; quartz countertops; detached two-car garage
About the area: In the 90047 ZIP Code, based on 38 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in June was $483,000, up 7.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
SOUTHWEST L.A.: There are two houses, three units and eight bedrooms on this 1950s property across the street from South Park.
Address: 640 E. 49th St., Los Angeles, 90011
Listed for: $650,000 for eight bedrooms, four bathrooms in 2,914 square feet (8,251-square-foot lot)
Features: Remodeled kitchen with granite countertops; new fixtures; copper plumbing; large lot
About the area: In the 90011 ZIP Code, based on 10 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in June was $427,000, up 25.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
EL SERENO: With three additional units with separate entrances, this 1913-built home offers an opportunity for additional income.
Address: 3442 Linda Vista Terrace, Los Angeles, 90032
Listed for: $650,000 for seven bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,795 square feet (9,386-square-foot lot)
Features: Hardwood floors; floor-to-ceiling tile fireplace; front patio; covered balcony
PARK HILLS HEIGHTS: Built in 1940, this Victorian-style home has a private backyard with a fish pond.
Address: 3429 W. 78th Place, Los Angeles, 90043
Listed for: $650,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,485 square feet (5,625-square-foot lot)
Features: Long driveway; hardwood floors; living room with fireplace; spacious backyard
About the area: In the 90043 ZIP Code, based on 28 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in June was $594,000, up 4.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
SOUTHWEST L.A.: This remodeled duplex full of bright living spaces is down $49,000 from its original asking price.
Address: 1556 W. 52nd St., Los Angeles, 90062
Listed for: $650,000 for four bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,728 square feet (6,456-square-foot lot)
Features: Upgraded kitchen with white cabinetry; arched doorways; living room under beamed ceilings
About the area: In the 90062 ZIP Code, based on 17 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in June was $508,000, up 14.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.