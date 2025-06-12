Advertisement
Tell us: What are the best places to eat in your part of California?

Comic book-style illustration of different California neighborhoods
(Philip Lindeman / For The Times)
By Danielle DorseySenior Food Editor 

For me, it’s got to be Holbox, the best restaurant in the state of California as far as I’m concerned. For our restaurant critic, it’s these 101.

In his most ambitious project to date, critic Bill Addison spent over a year traversing the state in search of the 101 restaurants that exemplify the best of California dining right now. Those travels led him to familiar favorites in his old San Francisco stomping grounds, reliable stalwarts that define our wide-ranging regions, and a spate of new openings quickly earning nationwide accolades.

If your favorites didn’t make the list, tell us below. Share why you love it and which regions our critic should travel to next.

Danielle Dorsey

Danielle Dorsey is a senior editor and writer of guides for the Food section. Previously, she was the senior West Coast editor at Thrillist, where she covered food, drink and travel across the California region. She grew up across San Diego and Riverside and has happily called Los Angeles home for more than 15 years.

