Google won the last maps war. Self-driving cars give other mapmakers a chance to find their own way

As a result, a slew of HD mapping companies are taking different stabs at the problem, each gobbling up venture capital and competing for lucrative contracts. Some of them disparage Mobileye's approach, which relies on a seamless transition from semi-autonomous driving (what's called Level 2 and 3) to driving without human assistance (Level 4 or 5). "It's very hard to climb the ladder from 2 to 3 and then to 4," said Wei Luo, chief operating officer of DeepMap Inc. "There's a very intense gap." The best HD maps, Luo argues, are built with only driverless functions in mind. The start-up said it's working with Ford, Honda Motor Co. and China's SAIC Motor Corp. (Mobileeye is also working with SAIC, and Waymo is in talks with Honda.)