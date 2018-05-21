Regulators crack down on suspicious cryptocurrency investment schemes

Posing as members of the public, investigators discovered roughly 30,000 cryptocurrency-related domain names in recent weeks, most of which were registered in the past year as the price of bitcoin soared above $19,000. (Bitcoin's price has since fallen to less than $9,000.) Many of the alleged scams use fake addresses, slick marketing materials and promises of over 4% daily interest, regulators said. A few have used unauthorized photos of high-profile individuals, such as Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, to portray themselves as above-board.