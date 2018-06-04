As diversity progress in Silicon Valley stalls, advocates call for a new approach

Jori Ford, senior director of content at enterprise software firm G2 Crowd, said that at a previous job, the CEO of the company got up in front of a room of 200 employees participating in a leadership conference and asked all the women in the room to stand up, of which there were only a few. He then proclaimed that in order for the company to reach its diversity ratio goal, it needed more women. In addition to tokenizing the women in the room, Ford said it put the women on the spot and created a clear divide between the majority and the minority — the opposite of fostering a sense of inclusion and belonging.