HuffPost lays off 39 reporters and editors after Yahoo-Verizon deal closes

Thirty-nine reporters and editors at HuffPost were laid off Wednesday in connection with Verizon Communications Inc.’s acquisition of Yahoo Inc., according to the union representing the website’s editorial staffers.

The union members who were laid off from HuffPost — the news website formerly known as Huffington Post — “will receive a collectively-bargained severance package that includes two months’ salary plus a week of pay for each year of service and continued health benefits for that entire period,” Writer’s Guild of America, East, said in a statement.

Verizon’s acquisition of Yahoo’s core Internet business was finalized Tuesday. Yahoo and Verizon’s AOL unit merged to create Oath, which includes HuffPost, Yahoo Sports, AOL.com, Makers, Tumblr, Build Studios, Yahoo Finance and Yahoo Mail.

Verizon is counting on the combination of Yahoo and AOL to build a strong third alternative in a rapidly growing digital advertising market that is currently dominated by Google and Facebook.

About 2,000 Yahoo and AOL workers are expected to lose their jobs as Verizon trims expenses and eliminates overlapping positions.

An Oath representative declined to comment on the layoffs beyond mentioning “impacts” of 15%, globally, and saying that the new company could not break down job cuts by unit.

HuffPost editorial staffers ratified their first union contract with the Writer’s Guild of America, East in January. The union said at the time that the collective bargaining agreement included gains in pay and protections of journalistic integrity.

The Associated Press was used in compiling this report.

