Advertisement
Hollywood Inc.

CNN hit with significant layoffs as network sets a plan for a digital future

Signage is seen at CNN center.
CNN Chief Executive Mark Thompson on Thursday morning announced significant layoffs.
(Mike Stewart/Associated Press)
By Stephen BattaglioStaff Writer 

CNN is cutting 6% of its workforce as the news organization tries to reinvent itself for TV’s digital future.

Facing an exodus of viewers and a systemic decline in pay TV subscriptions, the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned news channel said Thursday it will cut 200 employees from the TV side of the business while investing in the digital operation.

“The changes we’re announcing today are part of an ongoing response by this great news organization to profound shifts in the way audiences in America consume news,” CNN Chairman Mark Thompson told employees in a memo.

Advertisement

Thompson said parent company Warner Bros. Discovery has committed $70 million to the effort to develop new subscription-driven digital products.

The plans for reinvention include the development of a direct-to-consumer CNN product. “It’s the early days, but we’ve already established that there’s immense demand for it not just in America but around the world,” Thompson wrote.

The cuts were widely expected as CNN has seen its ratings drop since 2021 while cord cutting steadily erodes the revenue source that pay TV subscriptions provide.

Advertisement

At a recent defamation trial that CNN lost and then settled, the network presented financial data that showed the network’s revenue declined by 20% between 2021 and 2023.

Thompson said the network is looking to generate $1 billion in digital revenue by 2030. The executive added that the hiring for the digital side of the business will eventually offset the head count losses for the TV operation.

CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta leaves US District Court in Washington, DC, on November 16, 2018. - Judge Timothy Kelly ordered the White House on November 16, 2018, to reinstate Acosta's press credentials, whose pass was revoked after a heated exchange with US President Donald Trump, the network said. Kelly issued a temporary restraining order that requires the White House to restore Acosta's access until a full hearing is held, according to CNN. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Hollywood Inc.

Jim Acosta is tough on Trump. Will CNN move him to the graveyard shift?

The former White House correspondent was once banned from the briefing room by the Trump administration. CNN wants to move his program to midnight.

The move is the company’s response to the shift away from traditional TV by young viewers who have turned to streaming video and other online sources for news.

Advertisement

CNN has gone through several waves of layoffs since it became a part of Warner Bros. Discovery in 2022.

CNN is not the only TV organization facing financial pressures from the changing television landscape. Staff cuts are anticipated at ABC News and NBC News, although they are not expected to be near the scale of the CNN workforce reductions.

More to Read

Hollywood Inc.Entertainment & ArtsPolitics
Stephen Battaglio

Stephen Battaglio writes about television and the media business for the Los Angeles Times out of New York. His coverage of the television industry has appeared in TV Guide, the New York Daily News, the New York Times, Fortune, the Hollywood Reporter, Inside.com and Adweek. He is also the author of three books about television, including a biography of pioneer talk show host and producer David Susskind.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Hollywood Inc.

Advertisement