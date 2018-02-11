Microsoft is trying to kill passwords. It can't happen soon enough

Yet passwords they linger like roaches in the corners of our digital lives. Alternatives such as fingerprint scans, retinal scans, voice recognition and other technologies can be hard for companies — particularly non-tech companies — to implement well. Those solutions are also imperfect, as some pairs of twins can tell you. If something requires new costs to implement and is still flawed, many companies may stick with the devil they know. (Even Microsoft is simply proposing getting rid of passwords, and only on a light version of Windows, instead of replacing it with another security alternative.)