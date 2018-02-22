Kylie Jenner called Snapchat 'sad.' Now its stock is down more than 6%

Shares of Snap Inc. were down more than 6% Thursday morning after reality television star Kylie Jenner tweeted what appeared to be criticism of the company's redesign of its Snapchat video messaging app.
The redesign was supposed to make Snapchat more approachable to new users, but it's been the subject of backlash from its existing audience, highlighted by a change.org petition with over 1.2 million signatories.
"With the release of the new Snapchat update, many users have found that it has not made the app easier to use, but has in fact made many features more difficult," read the petition, which was started by a user named Nic Rumsey.
One of the chief complaints was that celebrities were removed from the tab where friends are found and placed instead in the "Discover" tab, which features sponsored content.
Analysts and industry experts have long argued that Snapchat needed a redesign to make it more accessible to an older, wider audience. The company has been struggling to grow its user base and the app has been criticized for being too complicated to master, particularly for users beyond young adulthood.
Venice-based Snap has defended the move, saying users will get used to the changes in time.
"By putting everything from your friends in one place, our goal was to make it easier to connect with the people you care about most," the company said in a response posted on the change.org petition page. "The new Friends page will adapt to you and get smarter over time, reflecting who you're most likely to be Snapping with at that moment. This same personalization is also true of the new Discover, which will adapt to you the more that you use it."
The controversy comes weeks after Snap posted a surprisingly strong fourth-quarter earnings report that beat Wall Street's expectations.
