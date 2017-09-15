SoFi CEO resigns abruptly, facing allegations of fostering toxic culture

Mike Cagney, the co-founder and chief executive of financial services start-up SoFi, stepped down from the company Friday amid allegations that he fostered a culture at the company that enabled sexual harassment.

The company’s executive chairman, Tom Hutton, will become interim CEO.

“The business is strong, stable and well-positioned,” Hutton said in a statement. “For now, there is no more important work than paving the way for future success by building a transparent, respectful and accountable culture."

SoFi declined to comment further on Cagney’s resignation.

Cagney had said Monday in a memo to SoFi employees that he intended to stay until the year’s end to help find his replacement and facilitate a transition of power, but his sudden departure Friday is not a total surprise, given the heightened sensitivity in Silicon Valley around sexual harassment.

In June, Uber’s co-founder and former CEO Travis Kalanick — who was not personally implicated in sexual harassment allegations but was blamed by former employees for creating a culture that allowed it to happen — initially went on an indefinite leave of absence before being pressured to resign a week later.

The same month, Binary Capital co-founder and investor Justin Caldbeck took a leave of absence after he was accused of sexually harassing female tech entrepreneurs. He resigned days later.

Around the same time, Dave McClure, a general partner at 500 Startups, faced similar allegations of inappropriate advances toward female entrepreneurs. McClure admitted to and apologized for being a “creep” and announced that he would be moving to a limited role at the company. He resigned shortly thereafter.

Cagney, who co-founded the San Francisco company formally known as Social Finance Inc. in 2011, said in a blog post Monday that he would step down by the end of the year because “HR-related litigation and negative press have become a distraction from the company’s core mission.”

Although sexual harassment allegations have become a thorn in the side of many tech companies, they could be particularly damaging for SoFi.

The company offers mortgages and student loan refinancing but wants to expand into providing credit cards and checking accounts. To do that, the company needs regulators to grant it a state bank charter and federal deposit insurance. The allegations of sexual harassment and other problems could be factors in that process.

“Banks and firms who wish to become banks, they have to be concerned about this,” said Brian Knight, a senior research fellow at George Mason University’s Mercatus Center. “It’s not just public opinion — it’s also the regulators’ opinion of public opinion.”

Cagney’s resignation was spurred by a lawsuit filed Aug. 11 by former employee Brandon Charles, who was hired as a manager at the company’s office in Healdsburg in Sonoma County. He alleged SoFi had fired him for trying to report bad practices at the company, including sexual harassment by a manager at the Healdsburg office and the mishandling of loan applications at another office in Salt Lake City.

On Aug. 31, Charles amended the suit to include Cagney as a named defendant, alleging the CEO made sexual comments about female employees and fostered a culture that allowed sexual harassment to continue unabated.

Times staff writer James Rufus Koren contributed to this report.

tracey.lien@latimes.com

Twitter: @traceylien