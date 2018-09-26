Amazon, Apple, Google and others face senators' questions over user privacy

Lawmakers will have another opportunity to grill tech executives Wednesday when the Senate Commerce Committee questions representatives of six major firms, including Google, Apple and Amazon, about safeguarding user privacy.
The panel plans to review the nation’s patchwork of privacy laws and determine whether Congress should act to strengthen them.
Privacy advocates worry that lawmakers will side with industry by introducing federal laws that are ultimately weaker than those recently unveiled in Europe and California.
In addition to Google, Apple and Amazon, senators will hear from policymakers from AT&T, Charter Communications and Twitter.
Google is expected to acknowledge it made “mistakes” on privacy issues, according to Reuters. The search giant is under fire for letting other companies harvest data from Gmail accounts.
Senators may also question AT&T about sharing user location data, Charter Communications about selling users’ internet browsing data and Amazon about securing its smart home devices.
“Consumers deserve clear answers and standards on data privacy protection,” said Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), chairman of the committee. “This hearing will provide leading technology companies and internet service providers an opportunity to explain their approaches to privacy, how they plan to address new requirements from the European Union and California, and what Congress can do to promote clear privacy expectations without hurting innovation.”