Twitter now shows who pays for ads and how much they spent

The changes are part of Twitter’s broader efforts to clean up its service after lawmakers berated the company for failing to discover Russian influence peddling through fake accounts and divisive ads during the 2016 U.S. presidential election season. Earlier this week, the company began requiring more authentication from users. In May, it rolled out stricter rules that require advertisers running political campaign ads for federal elections to identify themselves and certify that they are located in the United States. The company has also banned ads from accounts owned by Russia Today and Sputnik.