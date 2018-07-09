Twitter's stock drops after report of fake-account purge

Although falling user growth is a risk for Twitter, so are fake accounts that stoke disinformation and manipulation. Since the fall, Twitter has gotten much more serious about cracking down on its longstanding problem of fake accounts. The decision to devote more resources to the issue followed a protracted battle within the company, and is a response to increased scrutiny in the wake of Russian meddling in the 2016 election and of news reports about the severity of the bot problem. Twitter has also gained new technical capabilities that have enabled it to improve its detection of bots.