Thousands of Bank of America customers locked out of accounts

The Bank of America logo is seen on a branch office. On Wednesday, customers on social media reported having trouble logging into their accounts and receiving error messages that their accounts could not be retrieved.

Thousands of Bank of America customers took to social media Wednesday to report an online glitch that either prevented them from accessing their accounts or showed a balance of zero.

It’s unclear how widespread the problem is but some reports show about 17,000 customers have been impacted by the glitch so far. Customers went on social media site X to post about their experience. Some complained that Bank of America had yet to alert them of the issue.

there’s some kind of glitch on the @BankofAmerica website that shows $0 in all accounts and honestly i think they owe everybody some cash for pain and suffering because that was extremely stressful for a second there — incognito southern (@iamandyholt) October 2, 2024

Advertisement

A spokesperson for Bank of America did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Customers on social media reported having trouble logging into their accounts and receiving error messages that their accounts could not be retrieved and that their current balance amount was unavailable.