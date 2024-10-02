Advertisement
Thousands of Bank of America customers locked out of accounts

The Bank of America logo on a building
The Bank of America logo is seen on a branch office. On Wednesday, customers on social media reported having trouble logging into their accounts and receiving error messages that their accounts could not be retrieved.
(Michael Dwyer / Associated Press)
By Ruben VivesStaff Writer 
Thousands of Bank of America customers took to social media Wednesday to report an online glitch that either prevented them from accessing their accounts or showed a balance of zero.

It’s unclear how widespread the problem is but some reports show about 17,000 customers have been impacted by the glitch so far. Customers went on social media site X to post about their experience. Some complained that Bank of America had yet to alert them of the issue.

A spokesperson for Bank of America did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Customers on social media reported having trouble logging into their accounts and receiving error messages that their accounts could not be retrieved and that their current balance amount was unavailable.

Ruben Vives

Ruben Vives is a general assignment reporter for the Los Angeles Times. A native of Guatemala, he got his start in journalism by writing for The Times’ Homicide Report in 2007. He helped uncover the financial corruption in the city of Bell that led to criminal charges against eight city officials. The 2010 investigative series won the Pulitzer Prize for public service and other prestigious awards.

