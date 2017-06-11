Uber’s board meets to discuss CEO Travis Kalanick’s future

Uber’s board of directors is reportedly meeting in Los Angeles Sunday to discuss recommended changes to the ride-sharing company and the future of its embattled CEO Travis Kalanick.

The company’s seven-person board is expected on Sunday morning to vote on a series of recommendations from a report prepared by former U.S. Atty. Gen. Eric Holder, according to the Wall Street Journal and technology news site Recode, which cited sources familiar with the matter. The meeting is being held in the L.A. offices of Holder’s law firm, Convington & Burling.

The recommendations could include the firing of top managers at the San Francisco-based company, and the board is expected to discuss whether Kalanick should take a leave of absence.

The Journal reported that Uber’s chief business officer, Emil Michael, is expected to resign Monday.

Uber did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The discussion of Kalanick taking a leave of absence, and the expected resignation of Michael, is a marked turn for a company and a board that has long stood by its CEO and his right-hand man in spite of behavior that has landed the company in hot water more than once.

Kalanick has been at the center of many of Uber’s crises, including accepting (and later relinquishing) a role on President Trump’s business advisory panel, being caught on video arguing with an Uber driver, and sending a recently surfaced company-wide email that advised employees to not have non-consensual sex with each other.

Michael, whom many regard as Kalanick’s closest confidant, was also at the center of an Uber scandal in 2014 when he told a Buzzfeed editor at a party that the company should spend millions of dollars to investigate journalists who were critical of the company.

While Kalanick condemned Michael’s comments on Twitter in 2014, his standing within the company remained unscathed.

But both executives, once seen as untouchable, are now more vulnerable than they’ve ever been. Weakened by a barrage of scandals, the future of Uber’s executives could be determined by the recommendations from Holder’s report.

Uber hired Holder and his law firm Covington & Burling in February after a former employee of the company, Susan Fowler, published a blog post alleging she had experienced sexual harassment at the company and that its human resources department had tried to cover it up.

A separate independent investigation conducted by the law firm Perkins Coie looked into 215 employee complaints, which included allegations of sexual harassment, discrimination, bullying and retaliation. Of the complaints, 20 resulted in terminations announced earlier in the week, 31 resulted in employees being ordered to undergo training, seven received final warnings, and 57 are still under review.

Holder’s investigation looks more broadly at Uber’s company culture, and the Journal reports that its findings could include evidence of harassment and bullying, and its recommendations could address new human resources processes and training.

Uber has spent the first half of the year dealing with a string of scandals. The company’s more recent troubles include customer backlash over Kalanick’s involvement with President Trump’s business advisory panel (Kalanick has since left the panel); a poorly timed tweet just after the president’s first ban on travel from a number of majority-Muslim countries that spurred the #DeleteUber movement, which resulted in some 200,000 customers deleting the Uber app from their phones; video footage of Kalanick berating an Uber driver; a lawsuit from a Google-owned self-driving car startup alleging that Uber stole the company’s trade secrets; and a string of high-profile departures.

After the months of turbulence, Kalanick pledged to get “leadership help” by hiring a chief operating officer. The company has not yet said whether it has filled the role, but announced two separate high-profile hires this week, including former Apple executive Bozoma Saint John, who will work on the company’s branding, and Harvard Business School professor Frances Frei, who will serve as Uber’s senior vice president for leadership and strategy.

