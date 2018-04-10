Mr. Zuckerberg goes to Washington: Facebook chief's first day of testimony on Capitol Hill

Facebook Inc. Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg will begin two days of testimony Tuesday on Capitol Hill starting with a hearing before the Senate Judiciary and Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation committees at 11:15 a.m. Pacific time.
The executive is expected to apologize for his company's mishandling of data from up to 87 million unsuspecting Facebook users, whose personal information landed in the hands of Cambridge Analytica, according to planned remarks published Monday by Congress.
Zuckerberg is also expected to show contrition for not doing more to address Russian interference on the social network during the 2016 presidential campaign.
Lawmakers will probably use the opportunity to grill Zuckerberg about the extent his company collects personal data, ratcheting up the pressure on Silicon Valley at a time when anxiety about consumer privacy and security is high.
Zuckerberg is also scheduled to appear before the House Energy and Commerce Committee at 7 a.m. Wednesday.
This post will be updated throughout Tuesday's hearing.
