My disastrous tea with Glenda Jackson

"Oh, I don't think so," she said. "I left school with no particular qualifications. I was working at a local chemist shop, and a friend of mine was a member of a local amateur group and said, 'Come along, it's fun.' And somebody said to me that I should do this professionally, so I wrote to the only drama school I had ever heard of and said I have to have a scholarship, because we have no money. But I think the motive, which I came to later, was that I felt that there had to be more to life than I was experiencing, and that I possibly had more to offer than was being asked of me. So that's how I got into it."