'The Art of Protest' at Church of the Epiphany: Eastside landmark is a sanctuary for social justice

Clarke Henry

The Church of the Epiphany presents "The Art of Protest: Epiphany and the Culture of Empowerment," an exhibition depicting the parish's involvement in social justice issues since the 1960s. The legacy of the Chicano movement is a call to action and creative social engagement.

