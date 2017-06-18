The week ahead in L.A. classical music, June 18-25: Partch, California Philharmonic and more

Classical

Compiled by Matt Cooper

Frida Mezzo-soprano Laura Virella sings the title role as Long Beach Opera presents the Southern California premiere of Robert Xavier Rodríguez’s opera about renowned Mexican artist Frida Kahlo; in Spanish and English; performed outdoors. Museum of Latin American Art, 628 Alamitos Ave., Long Beach. Sun., Sat., next Sun., 8 p.m.; ends June 25. $49-$150. (562) 470-7464. Also, Grand Performances, 300 S. Grand Ave. L.A. Fri., 8 p.m. Free. www.grandperformances.org.

Lux Aeterna 20th Anniversary Concert Los Angeles Master Chorale performs the Lauridsen favorite plus works by Billy Childs, Esa-Pekka Salonen, et al. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m.; Thu., 8 p.m. $29 and up. (213) 972-7282.

Music in the Mansion Firebird Balalaika Ensemble performs. Greystone Mansion, 905 Loma Vista Drive, Beverly Hills. Sun., 2 p.m. $20. (310) 285-6850.

Nixon Library Sunday Concerts Placentia Community Chorus performs. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.

Sundays Live Pianist Daniel Schlosberg performs works by Beethoven, Ruggles and Poulenc. Bing Theater, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.

Glendale Noon Concerts Violinist Jacqueline Suzuki and pianist Frank Basile play pieces by Mozart, Debussy and Ravel. Glendale City Church, 610 E. California Ave., Glendale. Wed., 12:10 p.m. Free. (818) 244-7241.

Partch This ensemble dedicated to the works of composer and musical-instrument inventor Harry Partch performs. REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., L.A. Fri.-Sat., 8:30 p.m. $20, $25. (213) 237-2800.

Big Sing L.A. Audience members are encouraged to participate in this family-friendly concert/sing-along presented by Los Angeles Master Chorale. Grand Park, 200 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Sat., 1 p.m. Free. www.lamasterchorale.org

Young Artist’s Concert The Pasadena Summer Youth Chamber Orchestra performs. Pasadena Presbyterian Church, 585 E. Colorado, Pasadena. Sat., 7:30 p.m. Free. www.psycochamberorch.org

Nixon Library Sunday Concerts Lyric soprano Melanie Pedro and pianist Ann Patrick Green perform. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Next Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.

SummerFest 17 Fiato String Quartet performs pieces by Mozart, Smetana and Beethoven in this Music Guild presentation. University Synagogue, 11960 Sunset Blvd., Brentwood. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $46-$58; discounts available. (310) 558-3500.

Sundays Live Pianist Frederic Chiu performs performs music in altered tunings by Gurdjieff and De Hartmann. Bing Theater, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.

Wagner at the Movies California Philharmonic performs works by the German composer, plus selections from the scores for “Titanic,” “Thor: The Dark World,” etc. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 2 p.m. $30-$112. (323) 850-2000.