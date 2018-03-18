The week ahead in L.A. classical music, March 18-25: The LA Phil, Zürich Chamber Orchestra and more

Beethoven & Sibelius Guest conductor Herbert Blomstedt leads the LA Phil in Beethoven's Symphony No. 2 and Sibelius' Symphony No. 2. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 2 p.m. $20-$199. (323) 850-2000.
Lagrime di San Pietro (Tears of St. Peter) Los Angeles Master Chorale reprises its Peter Sellars-directed dramatic staging of 16th-century composer Orlando di Lasso's biblically themed song cycle. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 7 p.m. $20 and up. (213) 972-7282.
Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Conductor laureate Jeffrey Kahane leads the orchestra in Haydn's Symphony No. 99, Respighi's "Three Botticelli Pictures," and the West Coast premiere of Pierre Jalbert's Violin Concerto featuring LACO concertmaster Margaret Batjer. Royce Hall, UCLA, 340 Royce Drive, Westwood. Sun., 7 p.m. $27 and up; discounts available. (213) 622-7001.
Neighborhood Chamber Music Concert Members of the LA Phil and Youth Orchestra Los Angeles play pieces by Grieg, Vivaldi, Brahms and Bartók. First Congregational Church of Los Angeles, 540 S Commonwealth Ave., L.A. Sun., 6:30 p.m. Free. (213) 355-5237.
Nixon Library Sunday Concerts California Young American Musicians' Showcase. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.
Orpheus and Eurydice (Orphée et Eurydice) LA Opera and the Joffrey Ballet join forces for this update of Gluck's 18th-century take on the ancient Greek tale of tragic love. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun; next Sun., 2 p.m.; Wed., Sat., 7:30 p.m.; ends March 25. $16 and up. (213) 972-8001.
Restoration Concerts The Girsky Quartet plays pieces by Beethoven and Shostakovich. South Pasadena Public Library, Community Room, 1115 El Centro St., South Pasadena. Sun., 4 p.m. $20. (626) 799-6333.
St. James Sunday Concerts City of Angels Saxophone Quartet plays pieces by Bach, Bernstein, Brubeck, et al. St. James Presbyterian Church, 19414 Ventura Blvd., Tarzana. Sun., 4 p.m. Free; donations accepted. (818) 345-2057.
Sundays Live The UCLA Philharmonia performs Mahler's Symphony No. 5. Bing Theater, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.
Vogler Quartet The German ensemble performs works by Debussy and Schumann in this Da Camera Society presentation; with pianist Ian Parker. The Mountain Mermaid, 20421 Callon Drive, Topanga. Sun., 2 and 4 p.m.; $75, $85.(213) 477-2929.
Zukerman Plays Mozart Violinist Pinchas Zukerman joins Pacific Symphony for Mozart's 3rd Violin Concerto; program also includes a multimedia-enhanced presentation of Mussorgsky's "Pictures at an Exhibition." Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sun., 3 p.m. $22 and up. (714) 755-5799.
Chamber Music Guest vocalists join members of the LA Phil for a program that include works by Bartok and Schubert, plus Dan Welcher's "Abeja Blanca" for mezzo-soprano, English horn and piano. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Tue., 8 p.m. $20-$59. (323) 850-2000.
Glendale Noon Concerts Pianist Nancy Fierro plays pieces by Lili Boulanger, Cecile Chaminade and Debussy. Glendale City Church, 610 E. California Ave., Glendale. Wed., 12:10 p.m. Free. (818) 244-7241.
What Makes It Great? Composer-conductor Rob Kapilow and guest vocalists explore the theater songs of Leonard Bernstein. Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts, 18000 Park Plaza Drive, Cerritos. Wed., 7:30 p.m. $55. (562) 916-8500.
Zürich Chamber Orchestra: The Four Seasons Conductor and violinist Daniel Hope leads the ensemble in traditional and contemporary versions of the Vivaldi favorite. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Wed., 8 p.m. $30 and up. (949) 553-2422. Also, Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Bram Goldsmith Theater, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. Thu., 7:30 p.m. $25-$75. (310) 746-4000.
Baroque Conversations Principal keyboardist Patricia Mabee leads the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra in works by Biber, Vivaldi, Boccherini and Lully. Zipper Concert Hall, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Thu., 7:30 p.m. $45 and up. (213) 622-7001.
Brahms and Dvořák Guest conductor Lionel Bringuier leads the LA Phil in Brahms' "Tragic Overture," Dvořák's Symphony No. 8, and Bruch's Violin Concerto featuring violinist Martin Chalifour. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Thu., Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $20-$203. (323) 850-2000.
Beach Cities Symphony Bernstein's "Candide" Overture, Ravel's "Daphnis and Chloe" Suite No. 2., Liszt's Piano Concerto No. 2 featuring pianist Steven Vanhauwaert, and Vaughn Williams' "The Lark Ascending" featuring violinist Rebecca Rutkowski. Marsee Auditorium, El Camino College, 16007 Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance. Fri., 8 p.m. Free. (310) 379-9725.
Pink Martini The eclectic ensemble performs backed by Pacific Symphony. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m. $55 and up. (714) 755-5799.
The Invention of Morel Long Beach Opera stages Stewart Copeland's adaptation of Adolfo Bioy Casares' fantastical 1940 novel about an escaped fugitive hiding out on a remote island. Beverly O'Neill Theater, 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach. Sat., 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 2:30 p.m.; ends March 25. $49-$150. (562) 470-7464.
Pasadena Symphony Alexander Miller's "Scherzo Crypto," Elgar's "Enigma" Variations, and Rachmaninoff's "Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini" featuring pianist Andrew von Oeyen. Ambassador Auditorium, 131 S. St. John Ave., Pasadena. Sat., 2 and 8 p.m. $35 and up. (626) 793-7172.
Santa Monica Symphony Schubert's Symphony No. 8, "Unfinished"; the Prelude to Act III of the Wagner's "Lohengrin"; and Brahms' Piano Concerto No. 1 featuring pianist So-Mang Jeagal. Santa Monica High School, Barnum Hall, 600 Olympic Blvd., Santa Monica. Sat., 7:30 p.m. Free. (310) 395-6330.
Symphonies for Youth: Pictures at an Exhibition The LA Phil performs the Mussorgsky favorite, plus new works by teenage composers. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sat., 11 a.m. $22, $26. (323) 850-2000.
American Youth Symphony Works by Ravel, John Adams and Jennifer Higdon, plus Prokofiev's Piano Concerto No. 1 featuring pianist Vladimir Feltsman. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 7:30 p.m. $15-$45. (323) 850-2000.
Colburn Chamber Music Society Violinist Anthony Marwood, et al. play pieces by Mozart, Dvořák and Schulhoff. Zipper Hall, the Colburn School, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $9.75-$27. (213) 621-1050.
Nixon Library Sunday Concerts Pianist and singer Judy Gallego performs pieces by Liszt. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Next Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.
Of Times and Perspectives Works by five Vietnamese composers, including selections from the opera "The Tale of Lady Thị Kính." Musco Center for the Arts, Chapman University, 415 N. Glassell St., Orange. Next Sun., 4 p.m. $20 and up. (844) 626-8726.
Sundays Live The Capitol Ensemble and guest musicians and vocalists perform an all-Bach program. Bing Theater, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.