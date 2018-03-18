The week ahead in L.A. classical music, March 18-25: The LA Phil, Zürich Chamber Orchestra and more

Zürich Chamber Orchestra: The Four Seasons Conductor and violinist Daniel Hope leads the ensemble in traditional and contemporary versions of the Vivaldi favorite. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Wed., 8 p.m. $30 and up. (949) 553-2422. Also, Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Bram Goldsmith Theater, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. Thu., 7:30 p.m. $25-$75. (310) 746-4000.