The week ahead in SoCal dance, July 8-15: American Ballet Theatre's 'La Bayadère' and more

La Bayadère American Ballet Theatre stages choreographer Natalia Makarova’s reimagining of Ludwig Minkus’ 19th-century romantic tragedy about a temple dancer in India and the warrior she loves. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Fri.-Sat., 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends July 15. $38 and up. (213) 972-0711.