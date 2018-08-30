Weekend Picks: 'Carmen,' John Williams and the Commodores

Labor not this Labor Day weekend. Rather, head out and enjoy some live shows, including Pacific Opera Project’s “Carmen,” John Williams with the Los Angeles Philharmonic and the closing of the musical “On Your Feet!” There’s site-specific dance at the Museum of Contemporary Art, a free and family-friendly festival at the Broad Stage in Santa Monica, and the Commodores and others R&B greats getting down at the L.A. County Fair.
Pacific Opera Project’s ‘Carmen’
Pacific Opera Project steps away from its usual intimate digs and spreads out at the Ford Theatres for a one-night-only presentation of “Carmen.” Mezzo-soprano Nora Graham-Smith and tenor Duane Suarez sing the leads in director Josh Shaw’s staging of Bizet’s romantic tragedy. Sung in French with English supertitles. Ford Theatres, 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. East, Hollywood. 8 p.m. $24 and up. www.FordTheatres.org
Williams returns to Hollywood Bowl
The three-night offering “John Williams: Maestro of the Movies — 40th Anniversary Celebration!” finds the venerable composer-conductor joining the L.A. Phil, guest conductor David Newman and one very special guest, filmmaker Steven Spielberg, for selections from Williams’ film scores — some presented with clips. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave. 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. Sunday. $14-$275. www.hollywoodbowl.com
‘On Your Feet!’ closes at Segerstrom
Get on your feet and get on down to Segerstrom Center for the final performances of this national tour stop. The bio-musical traces the rise of Latin-pop power couple Gloria and Emilio Estefan and their chart-topping group, the Miami Sound Machine. An L.A. Times Critics’ Choice. Segerstrom Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. $29 and up. www.scfta.org
No)one. Art House’s ‘Fixed’ at MOCA
Local dance collective No)one. Art House presents “Fixed,” choreographer Chris Emile’s site-specific piece created as a response to artist Haegue Yang’s installation “Strange Fruit,” which was inspired by the classic Billie Holiday anti-lynching ballad. Museum of Contemporary Art, 250 S. Grand Ave., L.A. 2 p.m. Sunday. Free. www.moca.org
Broad Fest at the Broad Stage
This day-long all-ages extravaganza features KCRW DJ Anthony Valadez, Afro-Caribbean funk band Jungle Fire, all-female group Adaawe and Santa Monica College’s Global Motion dancers, among others. Broad Fest also will have a drum circle, a musical-instrument petting zoo, arts and crafts and food trucks. The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. 2-7 p.m. Sunday. Free; reservations recommended. www.thebroadstage.org
The Commodores at L.A. County Fair
It’s that time of year: the L.A. County Fair. And that means rides, games, farm animals, deep-fried what-have-you and, of course, live music. Kicking off the annual summer series is a triple bill featuring three 1970s R&B favorites: the Commodores, the Stylistics and the Ohio Players. L.A. County Fairplex, 1101 W. McKinley Ave., Pomona. 7:30 p.m. Friday. $44-$125. www.lacountyfair.com