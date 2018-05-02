'Bad Jews' at the Odyssey: High-decibel hilarity

In Harmon's play, an off-Broadway hit in 2013 that ran at the Geffen Playhouse in 2015, we meet the overbearing, opinionated Daphna (née Diana) Feygenbaum, a college student who has recently embraced her Jewishness with a vengeance. In town for the funeral of her grandfather, a Holocaust survivor, Daphna (played by Jeanette Deutsch) is camping out at the apartment of her cousins Liam and Jonah Haber (Noah James and Austin Rogers). The brothers' well-heeled parents purchased the multimillion-dollar property, nicely evoked by scenic designer David Offner, for their sons.