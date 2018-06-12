When will 'Band's Visit' and 'Harry Potter' come to your city? Tour updates for the biggest Tony winners

“The Band’s Visit” won 10 Tony Awards on Sunday, including best musical, leading actor and leading actress. But if you can’t get to New York to see the show, when might the show come to you?
The tale of traveling Egyptian musicians who lose their way in Israel but find unexpected human connections in the process will be one of the big Tony winners with a national tour. It will kick off in Providence, R.I., in June 2019, with additional cities and dates to be released later.
The show, with music by David Yazbek, a book by Itamar Moses and direction by David Cromer — all Tony winners — also will stage its Washington, D.C., premiere as part of the 2018-19 season at the Kennedy Center.
What about the winners in the other biggest categories, best play (“Harry Potter the Cursed Child”), best revival of a play (“Angels in America”) and best revival of a musical (“Once on This Island”)?
“Once on This Island,” a feel-good folkloric fable with characters overcoming divisions of class and skin color, pulled off arguably the biggest upset at the Tonys, winning over big-budget, star-studded revivals of “My Fair Lady” and Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Carousel.” The North American tour for “Once on This Island” launches in fall 2019 and plays at the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles, with additional cities and dates to be announced.
If you were hoping to see tours of “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” (winner of six Tonys) or “Angels in America” (winner of three), you’ll have to wait. Representatives for “Harry Potter” told The Times: “Aside from the Broadway production currently running in New York and the original West End production currently running in London, the only other future production announced at this time is the one set to premiere in Australia at Melbourne’s Princess Theatre in early 2019.”
A U.S. tour of London’s National Theatre production of “Angels in America” also has not been announced.