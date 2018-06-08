Beethoven rolls over at the Ojai Music Festival

Three hours later in Libbey Bowl, a glorious, life-affirming performance of Beethoven’s Violin Concerto by Kopatchinskaja and the superb Mahler Chamber Orchestra came to its shocking end. Just before it was over, one by one, the orchestra members threw their music stands violently to the floor and stormed offstage. Kopatchinskaja soldiered on, best she could, but it was all too much. She ended up alone, supine and lifeless as the backdrop was dismantled revealing those fragmented composer monuments from the park.