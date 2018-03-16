Joy, heartbreak and psychedelic surf rock power a fierce, funny 'Cambodian Rock Band'

Psychedelic surf rock is not something Westerners generally associate with Cambodia. If we think about Cambodia at all, we might recall the murderous tyrant Pol Pot, who led the Khmer Rouge in executing more than a million Cambodians in the infamous Killing Fields in the mid-1970s. We might briefly picture a black-and-white slideshow of horrors, like the one the emcee of Lauren Yee's "Cambodian Rock Band" presents to the audience early in the play, in its world premiere at South Coast Repertory.