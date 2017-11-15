'Come From Away,' 'Falsettos' added to Center Theatre Group's next season

Center Theatre Group will announce Wednesday the addition of three productions to its 2018-19 season, including the 9/11 musical “Come From Away.”

Irene Sankoff and David Hein’s show, which premiered at La Jolla Playhouse before going on to become a hit on Broadway, joins the previously announced “Dear Evan Hansen,” the six-time Tony Award winner.

The other two additions to the Center Theatre Group line-up are Lincoln Center Theatre’s revival of William Finn and James Lapine’s “Falsettos,” as well as “The Play That Goes Wrong,” which CTG Artistic Director Michael Ritchie described as “a madcap murder mystery.”

The remaining two productions of the season will be announced later.

“Come From Away” was nominated for seven Tony Awards — losing to “Dear Evan Hansen” for best musical but winning in the direction category (Christopher Ashley). The story centers on some of the 7,000 airline passengers who were grounded in a small town in Newfoundland, Canada, following the terrorist attacks in New York, Washington, D.C., and Pennsylvania.

The revival of “Falsettos,” which originally opened in 1981 at Playwrights’ Horizons, received five Tony nominations including best musical revival.

“This top-notch season is filled with some of the finest offerings to come out of New York in years,” Ritchie said in the theater’s announcement.

CAPTION Film composer Tyler Bates demonstrates the GuitarViol -- a cross between a guitar and a violin. He has used the instrument on numerous projects, including "300" and Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy." Film composer Tyler Bates demonstrates the GuitarViol -- a cross between a guitar and a violin. He has used the instrument on numerous projects, including "300" and Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy." CAPTION Film composer Tyler Bates demonstrates the GuitarViol -- a cross between a guitar and a violin. He has used the instrument on numerous projects, including "300" and Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy." Film composer Tyler Bates demonstrates the GuitarViol -- a cross between a guitar and a violin. He has used the instrument on numerous projects, including "300" and Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy." CAPTION "Suburbicon" star Julianne Moore and director George Clooney stopped by the L.A. Times studio at the Toronto International Film Festival to discuss their new film. "Suburbicon" star Julianne Moore and director George Clooney stopped by the L.A. Times studio at the Toronto International Film Festival to discuss their new film. CAPTION Universal Studios pulls out the knives, axes and pig heads to scare you silly Universal Studios pulls out the knives, axes and pig heads to scare you silly CAPTION A sneak peek at Yayoi Kusama's "Infinity Mirrors" exhibit at the Broad. It runs from Oct. 21 to Jan. 1. A sneak peek at Yayoi Kusama's "Infinity Mirrors" exhibit at the Broad. It runs from Oct. 21 to Jan. 1. CAPTION L.A. Times photo shoot with Ai Weiwei L.A. Times photo shoot with Ai Weiwei

jessica.gelt@latimes.com

@jessicagelt

ALSO: