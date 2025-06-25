Advertisement
Entertainment & Arts

Sabrina Carpenter reveals alternative album cover ‘approved by God’ amid backlash

Sabrina Carpenter performs in a feathery baby blue dress in front of two men in matching blue tuxes.
Sabrina Carpenter responded to the backlash over her “Man’s Best Friend” cover by releasing alternative album artwork.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Lauren Harvey

Sabrina Carpenter divided fans earlier this month with her choice of cover art for her forthcoming album, “Man’s Best Friend.” Playing on the title, she poses on all fours like a dog while a faceless man pulls her hair.

While some interpreted the cover as cheeky and ironic — especially given the themes of the album’s first single, “Manchild” — others accused the former Disney Channel star of promoting sexist stereotypes and setting women‘s rights back decades.

Carpenter has addressed criticism by releasing an alternative cover “approved by God,” the singer revealed Wednesday on Instagram.

Advertisement

The black-and-white image seemingly channels Marilyn Monroe as the singer, dressed in an elegant beaded gown, leans against a man in a suit. Carpenter is front and center while the man‘s face is partially hidden.

Los Angeles, CA - February 2, 2025: Sabrina Carpenter at the 67th Grammys Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Music

Sabrina Carpenter gets cheeky as she announces new album, ‘Man’s Best Friend’

Sabrina Carpenter’s forthcoming album, ‘Man’s Best Friend,’ is set to be released Aug. 29.

This isn’t the first time Carpenter has ruffled some feathers.

In 2023, she received backlash from the Catholic Church after she filmed parts of her “Feather” music video at the Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church. The Diocese of Brooklyn said it was “appalled” by the nature of the video and the priest who allowed her to film there was removed from his administrative duties.

When asked about the incident in an interview with Variety, Carpenter responded, “Jesus was a carpenter.” She doubled down during her Coachella debut in 2024, wearing a shirt with the same phrase.

Advertisement

The singer has also raised eyebrows on her Short n’ Sweet Tour, which returns to North America this fall. During her sultry performance of “Juno,” she acts out a different sex position every night.

Carpenter addressed the criticism that she’s shaped her entire brand around sex in her June cover story with Rolling Stone.

FILE - Sabrina Carpenter arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards, Sept. 12, 2023, in Newark, N.J. Carpenter's use of a Roman Catholic church in Brooklyn as a backdrop for parts of a music video led to a pastor being stripped of his administrative duties after its release and officials holding a Mass to restore the church's “sanctity.” Carpenter released the video for “Feather” on Oct. 31. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Music

A Sabrina Carpenter music video leads to discipline for a priest as a church is re-consecrated

Sabrina Carpenter’s music video for “Feather” was shot in a Catholic church in New York City. The priest who allowed the filming was stripped of his administrative duties.

“It’s always funny to me when people complain,” she said. “They’re like, ‘All she does is sing about this.’ But those are the songs that you’ve made popular. Clearly you love sex. You’re obsessed with it. It’s in my show. There’s so many more moments than the ‘Juno’ positions, but those are the ones you post every night and comment on. I can’t control that.”

Advertisement

In a since-deleted post, an X user shared the first “Man’s Best Friend” cover and asked, “Does she have a personality outside of sex?” Carpenter responded, “Girl yes and it is goooooood.”

Among those who came to Carpenter’s defense of the original album art was “You’re So Vain” singer Carly Simon, who received backlash for the cover of her 1975 album, “Playing Possum.”

“She’s not doing anything outrageous,” Simon told Rolling Stone. “It seems tame. There have been far flashier covers than hers. One of the most startling covers I’ve ever seen was [the Rolling Stones’] ‘Sticky Fingers.’ That was out there in terms of sexual attitude. So I don’t know why she’s getting such flak.”

“Man’s Best Friend” will be released Aug. 29, a little over a year after Carpenter’s last project, “Short n’ Sweet.” Signed editions and copies with the alternative cover are available for preorder on her website.

More to Read

Entertainment & Arts
Lauren Harvey

Lauren Harvey is a summer intern with the Entertainment and Arts section at the Los Angeles Times. The Orange County native double majored in English and public health at UC Berkeley and is currently pursuing a master’s degree in communication data science at USC. Previously, she’s worked for the San Francisco Chronicle, Universal Music Group and Fifty Grande Magazine. Outside of The Times, Harvey can be found walking her dogs, teaching yoga sculpt classes and defending romance novels.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Entertainment & Arts

Advertisement
Advertisement