In praise of musical tourism: Huayin Shadow Puppet Band and Cloud Gate Dance Theatre

Wu Man, who is well known from her performances with the Silk Road Ensemble as well as the many pipa concertos that have been written for her, comes from a different sort of Chinese village. Her playing is the last word in elegance, and the contest between her solos and the folk musicians (whom she discovered and has brought on a U.S tour) was part of the fun. Yet she joined right in with what she called, with a huge smile on her face, her band. She broke up laughing. We all did.