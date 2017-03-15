L.A. Phil chief Deborah Borda to leave for New York

When the New York Philharmonic held a search for a new music director in 2015, there was speculation that America’s oldest orchestra would look toward the Los Angeles Philharmonic’s former music director and current conductor laureate, Esa-Pekka Salonen, for a new vision. New York looked elsewhere, however, selecting Dutch conductor Jaap van Zweden.

Then the top job of president and CEO opened this year, and now the New York Philharmonic has finally come calling. The orchestra is expected to announce Wednesday morning that it has hired away L.A. Phil President and CEO Deborah Borda.

Borda, who ushered the L.A. Phil into Walt Disney Concert Hall in 2003 and brought conductor Gustavo Dudamel to L.A. in 2009, will return to the orchestra she headed in the 1990s. She will begin in New York on Sept. 15., replacing Matthew VanBesien, who resigned in January. Until then, Borda said, she will continue to serve at the pleasure of the L.A. Phil board.

On the surface, this is a startling coup for New York. In her 17 years as head of the L.A. Phil, Borda has made it the most successful and glamorous orchestra in America and the most progressive major symphony in the world, premiering an unprecedented amount of new music, staging operas and rethinking every aspect of the symphony orchestra for the 21st century.

In so doing, she also erased a multimillion-dollar deficit that she inherited and turned the L.A. Phil into the most prosperous symphony in the country, with the largest budget. Borda may have a reputation for being a tough negotiator, but the L.A. Phil is believed to have the highest salaries for symphony orchestra players anywhere and has become a model for arts institutions everywhere.

Even so, Borda, 67, said in a telephone interview from New York, that the new post offered something that she couldn’t turn down. “This is an opportunity,” she said, “that won’t come up again.”

The New York Philharmonic is clearly eager for new leadership. The New York press has shown little enthusiasm for Van Zweden, who doesn’t begin as music director until the 2018-19 season and who is little known by the public. (He is currently music director of the Dallas Symphony and Hong Kong Symphony.)

Operating at a deficit for years, the institution faces the further challenges of raising the money to renovate its Lincoln Center home, the David Geffen Hall. The former Avery Fisher Hall was renamed for Geffen in return for a $100-million gift, but at least $500 million remains to be raised. The orchestra faces years of homelessness during the renovation, potentially diminishing its audience and support.

Meanwhile, the L.A. Phil under Borda has come to dwarf New York. She grew the L.A. budget from $46 million when she took over in 1999 to $120 million for the 2015-16 season. For the same period, New York had a $75-million budget and a $4.9-million deficit.

In the end, I’m an optimist, and optimists get things done. — Deborah Borda, the L.A. Phil president who's leaving to lead the New York Philharmonic

Borda’s successful opening of Disney Hall and dogged pursuit of Dudamel, enticing him to succeed Salonen here, rank as two of the most attention-getting orchestral events this century.

All of this success stands in contrast to her difficult tenure at the New York Philharmonic from 1991 to 1999. The first woman to head the orchestra, she clashed with the music director, Kurt Masur, and her board. So strong was the undercurrent of sexism at the orchestra that the then-head of the L.A. Phil, Ernest Fleischmann, sent a letter to the New York Times defending Borda.

Now, returning to New York as someone many would call the most admired arts administrator in America, Borda said she hopes to take advantage of her experience in L.A., which she called “the work of my life.”

“I want to now use my skills where I can really make a difference,” she said. “If we can turn around the ship in New York, that’s good for the whole orchestra business.”

Beyond noting an immediate chemistry with Van Zweden, who was guest conductor of the L.A. Phil last weekend, and the fact that the move east put her 2,500 miles closer to her partner, Coralie Toevs, the Metropolitan Opera's chief development officer, Borda said that she is hardly ready to formulate plans for New York. The decision to leave L.A., which she called the hardest in her life, is too fresh.

THE TIMES PROFILE: Deborah Borda, in depth »

She mulled over the prospect in Berlin where she went for the March 4 opening of the Pierre Boulez Saal, a concert hall designed by architect Frank Gehry and acoustician Yasuhisa Toyota, who were responsible for Disney Hall. Boulez hall represents the optimistic vision of Daniel Barenboim’s Barenboim-Said Akademie, where young Israeli and Arab musicians study and perform together. The opening proved a gathering of the innovative and idealist wing of the classical music world, and conversation turned to new possibilities.

Returning to L.A. and hearing Van Zweden with the L.A. Phil, Borda decided that she can, and will, make a difference. “In the end,” she says, “I’m an optimist, and optimists get things done.”

That leaves the L.A. Phil to find another rare orchestral optimist, one who can usher the organization into its second century. Borda said that the L.A. Phil’s centennial 2018-19 season is mostly planned. Dudamel’s contract runs until 2022.

The L.A. Phil has not yet said how it plans to replace Borda. The San Francisco Symphony and the National Symphony of Washington, D.C., are also looking for executive directors, but the L.A. Phil has become the plum job.

