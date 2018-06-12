Getty loses Italian court ruling on 'Victorious Youth' and vows to fight for prized statue

An Italian court has ruled that one of the J. Paul Getty Museum's most prized antiquities, the Greek bronze known as “Statue of a Victorious Youth,” should be repatriated to Italy — but the Getty intends to fight, once again.
The ruling, issued Friday in Pesaro, is the latest in Italian court rulings that date to 2007 regarding the provenance of the statue, also known as the “Getty Bronze.” The museum purchased the work in 1977 for $3.95 million and has maintained that the sale was legitimate.
“The statue was found in international waters in 1964,” Getty spokesman Ron Hartwig said in a statement following the most recent ruling. The museum purchased it, he said, “years after Italian courts concluded there was no evidence that the statue belonged to Italy.”
“Moreover, the statue is not part of Italy’s extraordinary cultural heritage,” Hartwig added. “Accidental discovery by Italian citizens does not make the statue an Italian object. Found outside the territory of any modern state, and immersed in the sea for two millennia, the Bronze has only a fleeting and incidental connection with Italy.”
The museum said it was “disappointed” that the judge upheld the original order of forfeiture and rejected the Getty’s appeal. The order calls for the statue to return to Italy, but the Getty said it plans to appeal again to Italy’s highest court, the Court of Cassation.
“We are disappointed in the ruling, but we will continue to defend our legal right to the statue,” Hartwig said. “The facts in this case do not warrant restitution of the object to Italy.”
