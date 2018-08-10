Review: The serious artist's cat painting and other idiosyncratic standouts from Jess

Cat pictures and subjects beloved by Sunday painters reveal that Jess was not afraid to be mistaken for an amateur — or shy about letting you know that the root of that word is love, not superficiality or dilettantism. The mystique — and pretentions — of professionalism are nowhere to be found in his art. With unfailing consistency, he pursued the unguarded authenticity of real sentiments, even if such feelings are often taken to be sentimental clichés.