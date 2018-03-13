Joffrey Ballet dazzles in L.A. Opera's 'Orpheus and Eurydice'

In a guilt-ridden breakdown, Orpheus imagines himself to be, well, Orpheus, who travels to hell to wrest his wife from the Elysium Fields. He is perhaps drawn to the myth, since the ballet he was creating was based on Arnold Böcklin's Orpheus-inspired painting "The Isle of the Dead." She is allowed to leave as long as Orpheus doesn't look at her. She pleads, he looks. She dies all over again.