Jennifer Koh and the 'Shared Madness' of coming between a violinist and her violin

What has proved fascinating is how differently composers see Koh. Her stage manner suggests a mesmerizing stateliness, easygoing, yet intense. Without flamboyance, she reveals a capacious range of expressive possibilities. Some know her for her Bach, Beethoven, Sibelius and Tchaikovsky. Others think of her and Bartók. Yet her dedication to new music, second to none among stellar soloists, is all over the map. She so impressed Robert Wilson, when she starred in his and Philip Glass' latest revival of "Einstein on the Beach," that the director is now creating a theater piece for her around the Bach solo Sonatas and Partitas.