Susana Smith Bautista named executive director of Pasadena Museum of California Art

Susana Smith Bautista has been named the executive director of the Pasadena Museum of California Art, replacing interim executive director Jay Belloli. He served in the position for almost a year following the departure of Jenkins Shannon last June.

Bautista, a Pasadena native, has more than two decades of experience in the art world. She has served as the interim deputy director of the USC Pacific Asia Museum in Pasadena and the editorial director of LatinArt.com. She has worked in various capacities at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles and USC Fisher Museum of Art. She is also the author of the book “Museums in the Digital Age.”

“The Board of Directors is thrilled to have Susana take the helm of the PMCA,” said board chairman Jim Crawford said in a recent announcement. “She has a proven track record in the art, museum, and nonprofit fields. Her specialized focus on museum studies; digital technology and communication; and Latino, Chicano, and Asian art will ensure that the full, diverse scope of California art as well as modern media communication continue to be at the forefront of the PMCA’s programming.”

Bautista has a master’s degree in art history and museum studies and a PhD in communication, both from USC. She has served on the city of Pasadena Arts and Culture Commission and on the advisory board of Southwest Chamber Music. Her term at PMCA began last week.

