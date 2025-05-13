Alice in Chains confirm tour cancellation after drummer suffers ‘medical emergency’

Drummer Sean Kinney of Alice In Chains suffered a “medical emergency” on Thursday and the band has canceled its tour.

Alice in Chains announced on Monday that they will cancel their forthcoming tour as well as any festival appearances. The decision came after a previous show was called off on May 8 because drummer Sean Kinney experienced medical complications.

“After our soundcheck this evening at the Mohegan Sun Arena, Sean experienced a non-life-threatening medical emergency,” the group wrote on X . “We unfortunately have to cancel tonight’s show. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience.”

Just two days later, the band confirmed on Instagram that they were canceling all upcoming appearances.

“After careful consideration and following the advice of medical professionals, we have made the decision to cancel our upcoming festival performance and the Alice in Chains headline shows,” they wrote.

“While we were all eager to return to the stage, Sean’s health is our top priority at this moment. Although the issue requires immediate attention, his long-term prognosis is positive.”

Kinney is one of the group’s last remaining founding members, alongside lead vocalist Jerry Cantrell. Layne Stanley and Mike Starr passed away in 2002 and 2011, respectively, and were later replaced by current members William Duvall and Mike Inez.

The “Would?” and “Man in the Box” band was slated to perform four shows across the United States before going across the Atlantic for two appearances in Birmingham, U.K. The latter would see them on July 5 as openers in Ozzy Osbourne’s final show and Black Sabbath reunion “Back to the Beginning.”

“We sincerely appreciate your understanding and support at this time,” the band added.

Fans were quick to support the group in their decision. “When a brother and fellow band mate is sick and in need of medical care,” one fan insisted, “the opening line of the statement should’ve been, ‘Without hesitation and with full interest in the well-being of our brother and fellow band mate…’”

Others offered their prayers and shared “get well soon” messages in the comment section on the band’s post.

No further details were shared as to the condition of Kinney and what led to the “medical emergency.”