Cardi B and Stefon Diggs hard-launch their new romance with some Playoffs PDA

Cardi B, amid her ongoing divorce with Migos rapper Offset, has found a new flame: NFL star Stefon Diggs.

The Grammy-winning “Invasion of Privacy” artist and New England Patriots wide receiver brought their romance front, center and courtside on Monday at Madison Square Garden, where they watched the New York Knicks face off against the Boston Celtics in game four of their 2025 NBA Playoffs series. The game, where the Knicks won 121-113 following Celtics star Jayson Tatum‘s devastating injury during the final quarter, marked the pair’s first public outing.

Cardi B and Diggs first sparked dating rumors in February when TMZ published video of the pair arriving at a Miami hotel during Valentine’s Day weekend. In April, they were spotted together again partying it up at a Manhattan nightclub. Photos of the 32-year-old rapper dancing on the 31-year-old athlete spread online and even resulted in a supportive response from Cardi’s ex.

Responding to an Instagram user who joked “Offset [is] punching air” about Cardi B’s new relationship, Offset commented, “I’m happy for her !!”

The couple were also seen leaving the 2025 Met Gala together and holding hands.

During Monday’s outing, Cardi held Digg’s face and the NFL pro had his arm around the rapper’s shoulders. They were also seen holding hands as they exited the Garden. Bad Bunny, Tina Fey, Ben Stiller, Busta Rhymes, Mary J. Blige and, of course, Spike Lee were also among the celebrities who attended Monday’s game.

Cardi B signaled she was entering a new chapter of her personal life last August when she announced she was pregnant with her third child. “With every ending comes a new beginning,” she said in an Instagram post. She welcomed the baby girl in September and also shares 6-year-old daughter Kulture and 2-year-old son Wave with her estranged husband. The Migos rapper, 32, has three other children from previous relationships.

The “Hustlers” actor announced her pregnancy as several outlets reported that she and Offset were headed for divorce — again. Cardi B first filed to divorce Offset in 2020 but withdrew the petition a couple of months later.

In her August announcement, the musician said her then-incoming child “brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power!”

She added: “It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and tests laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through!”