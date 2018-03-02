Weekend Picks: 'Swan Lake,' 'Violet,' a Miles Davis tribute and more

Performing-arts events this weekend include the return of Los Angeles Ballet’s “Swan Lake” as well as the annual Los Angeles Dance Festival. Latvian mezzo-soprano Elina Garanca sings a Spanish-themed program, and the Miles Electric Band salutes the late, great, jazz trumpeter Miles Davis. It’s also your last chance to catch two L.A. Times Critics’ Choice shows: the poignant musical “Violet” and the powerful drama “Ironbound.”

‘Swan Lake’ sails into Glendale

Los Angeles Ballet closes out its 12th season with a remount of the company’s staging of “Swan Lake.” Co-artistic directors Thordal Christensen and Colleen Neary supply the choreography for this fresh take on Tchaikovsky’s classic romantic tragedy. The Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Also in Redondo Beach on March 10 and in Westwood on March 16-17. $31-$99; discounts available. www.losangelesballet.org

‘Violet’ closing at Chance Theater

It’s your last weekend to see “Violet,” the musical in which a young woman with a disfigured face treks across the South in search of a miracle from a faith healer. The poignant 1997 work, a Times Critic’s Choice, boasts a score by “Fun Home” and “Caroline, or Change” composer Jeanine Tesori. Chance Theater, 5522 E. La Palma Ave., Anaheim. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday. $31-$45; discounts available. www.ChanceTheater.com

Monika Peña plays the lead role in the musical "Violet" at the Chance Theater. Doug Catiller / True Image Studio

Mezzo-soprano Garanca in Santa Monica

Accompanied by a live orchestra conducted by Karel Mark Chichon, acclaimed Latvian mezzo-soprano Elina Garanca returns to the Broad Stage to sing classic arias. The Spanish-themed program includes selections from Bizet’s beloved romantic tragedy “Carmen.” The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. 7:30 p.m. Saturday. $100 and up. www.thebroadstage.org

Mezzo-soprano Elina Garanca will perform with a live orchestra at the Broad Stage in Santa Monica. Holger Hage / Deutsche Grammophon

Saluting a jazz legend at the Soraya

Miles Electric Band, which includes former sidemen for Miles Davis, pays tribute to the trailblazing jazz trumpeter by re-creating the funkier, edgier sounds of Davis’ 1960s-70s “electric period.” Davis’ nephew, drummer Vince Wilburn Jr., serves as bandleader. Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge. 8 p.m. Thursday. $33-$78. www.ValleyPerformingArtsCenter.org

The late, great jazz trumpeter Miles Davis is the subject of a musical tribute. Sony Music Entertainment

‘Ironbound’ ending at the Geffen

It’s the closing weekend for “Ironbound,” another L.A. Times Critic’s Choice. Marin Ireland reprises her off-Broadway role as a Polish immigrant struggling to get by in New Jersey in Martyna Majok’s drama. Geffen Playhouse, Gil Cates Theater, 10886 Le Conte Ave., Westwood. 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. $32-$90; rush tickets $10 or $35. www.geffenplayhouse.org

Marin Ireland and Josiah Bania costar in "Ironbound" at the Geffen Playhouse. Chris Whitaker

Los Angeles Dance Festival returns