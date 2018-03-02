Advertisement

Weekend Picks: 'Swan Lake,' 'Violet,' a Miles Davis tribute and more

By Matt Cooper
Mar 01, 2018 | 5:45 PM
Los Angeles Ballet remounts its staging of "Swan Lake" with Petra Conti. (Reed Hutchinson / Los Angeles Ballet)

Performing-arts events this weekend include the return of Los Angeles Ballet’s “Swan Lake” as well as the annual Los Angeles Dance Festival. Latvian mezzo-soprano Elina Garanca sings a Spanish-themed program, and the Miles Electric Band salutes the late, great, jazz trumpeter Miles Davis. It’s also your last chance to catch two L.A. Times Critics’ Choice shows: the poignant musical “Violet” and the powerful drama “Ironbound.”

‘Swan Lake’ sails into Glendale

Los Angeles Ballet closes out its 12th season with a remount of the company’s staging of “Swan Lake.” Co-artistic directors Thordal Christensen and Colleen Neary supply the choreography for this fresh take on Tchaikovsky’s classic romantic tragedy. The Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Also in Redondo Beach on March 10 and in Westwood on March 16-17. $31-$99; discounts available. www.losangelesballet.org

‘Violet’ closing at Chance Theater

It’s your last weekend to see “Violet,” the musical in which a young woman with a disfigured face treks across the South in search of a miracle from a faith healer. The poignant 1997 work, a Times Critic’s Choice, boasts a score by “Fun Home” and “Caroline, or Change” composer Jeanine Tesori. Chance Theater, 5522 E. La Palma Ave., Anaheim. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday. $31-$45; discounts available. www.ChanceTheater.com

"Violet"
Monika Peña plays the lead role in the musical "Violet" at the Chance Theater. Doug Catiller / True Image Studio

Mezzo-soprano Garanca in Santa Monica

Accompanied by a live orchestra conducted by Karel Mark Chichon, acclaimed Latvian mezzo-soprano Elina Garanca returns to the Broad Stage to sing classic arias. The Spanish-themed program includes selections from Bizet’s beloved romantic tragedy “Carmen.” The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. 7:30 p.m. Saturday. $100 and up. www.thebroadstage.org

Elina Garanca
Mezzo-soprano Elina Garanca will perform with a live orchestra at the Broad Stage in Santa Monica. Holger Hage / Deutsche Grammophon

Saluting a jazz legend at the Soraya

Miles Electric Band, which includes former sidemen for Miles Davis, pays tribute to the trailblazing jazz trumpeter by re-creating the funkier, edgier sounds of Davis’ 1960s-70s “electric period.” Davis’ nephew, drummer Vince Wilburn Jr., serves as bandleader. Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge. 8 p.m. Thursday. $33-$78. www.ValleyPerformingArtsCenter.org

Miles Davis
The late, great jazz trumpeter Miles Davis is the subject of a musical tribute. Sony Music Entertainment

‘Ironbound’ ending at the Geffen

It’s the closing weekend for “Ironbound,” another L.A. Times Critic’s Choice. Marin Ireland reprises her off-Broadway role as a Polish immigrant struggling to get by in New Jersey in Martyna Majok’s drama. Geffen Playhouse, Gil Cates Theater, 10886 Le Conte Ave., Westwood. 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. $32-$90; rush tickets $10 or $35. www.geffenplayhouse.org

"Ironbound"
Marin Ireland and Josiah Bania costar in "Ironbound" at the Geffen Playhouse. Chris Whitaker

Los Angeles Dance Festival returns

The sixth Los Angeles Dance Festival celebrates Women’s History Month by showcasing the works of female choreographers, as performed by female-led local troupes including szalt, BrockusRed and Sarah Elgart / Arrogant Elbow. Theatre Raymond Kabbaz, 10361 W. Pico Blvd., L.A. 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. $15-$25. www.ladancefest.org

