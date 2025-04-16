Michelle Trachtenberg’s cause of death revealed after family objected to coroner autopsy

New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has determined the cause of death for actor Michelle Trachtenberg, who died in late February. She was 39.

Michelle Trachtenberg’s cause of death has come to light more than a month after the “Ice Princess” and “Harriet the Spy” star died in her New York City apartment.

New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said on Wednesday that it determined Trachtenberg died of complications of diabetes mellitus, The Times has confirmed. Diabetes mellitus, according to Mayo Clinic, refers to a group of diseases that impact how the body uses blood sugar.

The office did not disclose details about the specific complications that led to Trachtenberg’s death. Officials also deemed her manner of death natural.

Trachtenberg, who also was known for her work on “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Gossip Girl,” died Feb. 26. The actor was found dead in her luxury apartment by her mother, police confirmed to The Times in February. She was 39.

Days after Trachtenberg’s sudden death, the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said the actor’s official cause and manner of death would remain undetermined, citing her family’s request. At the time, for religious reasons, Trachtenberg’s loved ones objected to having an autopsy performed on the “Adventures of Pete & Pete” actor.

Trachtenberg, the child of immigrants who grew up in Brooklyn speaking English and Russian, is said to have been Jewish. In that faith, autopsies generally are not performed because bodies are believed to be sacred and should not be tampered with after death.

“[A]bsent any suspicion of criminality around the circumstances of the death, the medical examiner will honor the objection,” a spokesperson said in a February statement.

The office did not immediately respond to The Times’ inquiry about whether it performed an autopsy to determine Trachtenberg’s cause and manner of death, but said it had reached its results “following review of laboratory test results.”

Shortly after news of Trachtenberg’s death spread, a number of her co-stars paid tribute on social media. Embattled “It Ends With Us” star Blake Lively, who shared the screen with Trachtenberg on “Gossip Girl,” said the New York City native “was fiercely loyal to her friends and brave for those she loved, she was big and bold and distinctly herself.”

Sarah Michelle Gellar, Trachtenberg’s on-screen older sister in “Buffy,” shared a collection of photos from their time together on the series. “Listen. I love you. I will always love you,” Gellar said in her caption. Actors Ed Westwick, David Boreanaz, Kenan Thompson, Kim Cattrall and Melissa Gilbert also were among the actors who paid tribute to Trachtenberg.

Former Times staff writer Nardine Saad contributed to this report.