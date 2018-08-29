From schools to sand piles: Critic Alexandra Lange tracks how design has shaped kids and kids have shaped design

They were a program started by Booker T. Washington and Julius Rosenwald [a philanthropist and part owner of Sears, Roebuck & Co.] in the early 20th century in the South. At the time, white children were pretty much going to school, at least elementary education. That was not available to black children. So the idea was that the Rosenwald Schools program would cover part of the cost to build schools and they’d provide architectural patterns to build them. Some of the budget would have to come from the fundraising from the black community. So white schools were public schools and they were free. Black people had to build their own schools.