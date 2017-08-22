Grand Avenue is getting color: Artist Carlos Cruz-Diez's street installation at the Broad for PST: LA/LA

Carlos Cruz-Diez, the Venezuelan artist known for works that combine color, form and light in mind-boggling ways, will have an installation on the streets outside the Broad museum in conjunction with Pacific Standard Time: Los Angeles/Latin America (or PST: LA/LA, as it’s known).

“Couleur Additive” will take over the crosswalks at Grand Avenue and 2nd Street in downtown Los Angeles after Labor Day. The Broad commissioned the work for PST: LA/LA, the Getty Foundation-funded exhibition series that is bringing work by Latino and Latin American artists to institutions around Southern California.

As part of the project, students from the nearby Ramon C. Cortines School of Visual and Performing Arts will help install the work on the crosswalks that join the Broad to Walt Disney Concert Hall and the Colburn School.

“That was important to us and to the artist,” says Ed Schad, the Broad curator who helped oversee the project. “When Cruz-Diez did a crosswalk project in Guatemala, he got the community involved.”

The artist, who was born in Venezuela and has lived and worked in Paris since the 1960s, is considered a pioneer of kinetic and optical art, movements that toy with the sensory nature of light, movement and color. His work will figure prominently in the exhibition “Kinesthesia: Latin American Kinetic Art, 1954-1969,” to be held at the Palm Springs Art Museum beginning Aug. 26 — a show that is also part of PST: LA/LA.

“His paintings deal with moments of color interaction as it progresses across a canvas,” Schad says. “What fascinates me is that he could translate that from a two-dimensional painting into an active environment on the street.”

Cruz-Diez has created crosswalk installations in the United States, in cities including Miami and Houston. But the work at Grand Avenue will represent his first such intervention on the West Coast.

The artist, 94, will not travel to L.A. to oversee the work’s creation. But a team from his studio will help guide installation, which will take place for three nights over Labor Day weekend.

“Couleur Additive” officially opens to the public on Sept. 5.

Sign up for our weekly Essential Arts & Culture newsletter »

CAPTION Lin-Manuel Miranda joins the "Hamilton" cast onstage after their first show at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood. (Ken Kwok / Los Angeles Times) Lin-Manuel Miranda joins the "Hamilton" cast onstage after their first show at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood. (Ken Kwok / Los Angeles Times) CAPTION Lin-Manuel Miranda joins the "Hamilton" cast onstage after their first show at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood. (Ken Kwok / Los Angeles Times) Lin-Manuel Miranda joins the "Hamilton" cast onstage after their first show at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood. (Ken Kwok / Los Angeles Times) CAPTION Behind the scenes of the landmark musical's arrival at the Hollywood Pantages on move-in day. Read full "Hamilton" coverage>> Behind the scenes of the landmark musical's arrival at the Hollywood Pantages on move-in day. Read full "Hamilton" coverage>> CAPTION Kenneth Turan reviews "Wind River," directed by Taylor Sheridan and starring Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Kenneth Turan reviews "Wind River," directed by Taylor Sheridan and starring Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen. Video by Jason H. Neubert. CAPTION Justin Chang reviews "Columbus," directed by Kogonada and starring John Cho and Haley Lu Richardson. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Justin Chang reviews "Columbus," directed by Kogonada and starring John Cho and Haley Lu Richardson. Video by Jason H. Neubert. CAPTION "Step" tells the inspirational story of Baltimore teens’ triumph against the odds. "Step" tells the inspirational story of Baltimore teens’ triumph against the odds.

carolina.miranda@latimes.com

@cmonstah