'Three Identical Strangers' goes beyond separated triplets into the dark forces behind their story

As for intrigue, the filmmaker got a lot more than he could have asked for, his team resorting to a lot of shoe-leather reporting to uncover answers. Others had tried to nail down the details, he said, including major broadcast networks in the ’80s and ’90s. Each time, the reports got pulled. What Wardle’s film ultimately details are the efforts of Freudian psychoanalyst Peter Neubauer, an Austrian refugee and pioneer in the field of child psychology, to carry out a nature versus nurture study in which twins (and, in this case, triplets) placed for adoption were separated and given to families of varying socioeconomic status. The so-called “twin study,” begun in the 1960s, was sponsored by the Jewish Board of Family and Children’s Services, and aided by the now-defunct Louise Wise Services, a prominent adoption agency for Jewish children. Journalist Lawrence Wright wrote about it in a New Yorker article published in 1995, the same year that Eddy Galland, the most troubled of the reunited triplets, died.