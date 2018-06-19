Sure, there are guns and horses and even a train robbery, but 'Godless' is no ordinary western

Now at work on the Cold War chess saga "The Queen's Gambit," Frank looks back at his immersion in the American western as a bracing exercise in myth-making traditions. "As much as we look to the future or to fantasy realms for entertainment, people still like to visit the romantic vision of the west," he says. "What would it have been like to live in a world where the natural environment is a constant antagonist, where you have to carry a gun, where you struggle to grow food and have to travel great expanses on foot or by horseback? I think westerns are part of who we are as a people because you've got that element of ‘There but for the grace of God might have gone I.’”