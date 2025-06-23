Our awards columnist’s Emmy ballot: Read his list of dream nominees

Emmy nominations voting ends tonight at 10 p.m. PT. Still need help with your ballot?

I’m Glenn Whipp, columnist for the Los Angeles Times and host of The Envelope newsletter. Still time to bite into a “Jaws” doughnut and peruse my picks for this year’s Emmy races. (An ordinary bagel will do.)

My personal picks in 15 Emmy categories

There are more than 100 Emmy categories, and if you scrolled through each and every one of them on the Television Academy’s website, you are probably one of those people who read the terms and conditions on a document before signing your name.

For me, simply filling out the following 15 categories — five each for comedy, drama and limited series — left me exhausted and in need of a sweet treat. And I already finished my “Jaws” doughnut. Maybe this cherries jubilee? Paul Giamatti would approve.

Without further ado, here are my picks and a brief line of reasoning for each. And if it’s predictions you’re after, you can find our full BuzzMeter panel’s choices here.

Bridget Everett in “Somebody Somewhere.” (Sandy Morris / HBO)

COMEDY SERIES

“Abbott Elementary”

“The Bear”

“Hacks”

“A Man on the Inside”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“The Rehearsal”

“Somebody Somewhere”

“The Studio”

Yes, “The Rehearsal” is a comedy.

COMEDY ACTRESS

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Bridget Everett, “Somebody Somewhere”

Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Last call on nominating Everett (and her magical series), which has won a Peabody.

COMEDY ACTOR

Ted Danson, “A Man on the Inside”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Seth Rogen, “The Studio”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Best Netflix comedy: “A Man on the Inside,” anchored by Danson, still a master of light laughs.

COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Liza Colón-Zayas, “The Bear”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Kathryn Hahn, “The Studio”

Linda Lavin, “Mid-Century Modern”

Jane Lynch, “Only Murders in the Building”

Catherine O’Hara, “The Studio”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Colón-Zayas won last year, probably for the episode that she submitted this year. It’s weird when shows drop their new seasons in June.

COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTOR

Ike Barinholtz, “The Studio”

Colman Domingo, “The Four Seasons”

Paul Downs, “Hacks”

Harrison Ford, “Shrinking”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”

Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”

Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”

Thank you, Sal Saperstein!

Tramell Tillman in “Severance.” (Apple TV+)

DRAMA SERIES

“Andor”

“The Last of Us”

“Paradise”

“The Pitt”

“Severance”

“Slow Horses”

“The White Lotus”

“Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light”

Voting for “Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light” checks a couple of boxes.

DRAMA ACTRESS

Kathy Bates, “Matlock”

Britt Lower, “Severance”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Kaitlin Olson, “High Potential”

Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”

Moss won this Emmy eight years ago. With the show ending, she has earned a parting gift.

DRAMA ACTOR

Sterling K. Brown, “Paradise”

Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”

Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”

Adam Scott, “Severance”

Noah Wyle, “The Pitt”

“Why don’t you say whatever speech you’ve got rehearsed and get this over with.” Godspeed, old friend. Also: Joel’s parting words should flash onscreen any time an Emmy winner goes long at the podium.

DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Carrie Coon, “The White Lotus”

Taylor Dearden, “The Pitt”

Fiona Dourif, “The Pitt”

Tracy Ifeachor, “The Pitt”

Katherine LaNasa, “The Pitt”

Julianne Nicholson, “Paradise”

Parker Posey, “The White Lotus”

Women of “The Pitt” > Women of “The White Lotus”

DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTOR

Patrick Ball, “The Pitt”

Gerran Howell, “The Pitt”

Jason Isaacs, “The White Lotus”

Damian Lewis, “Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light”

Jack Lowden, “Slow Horses”

Tramell Tillman, “Severance”

John Turturro, “Severance”

I don’t know. Tillman might deserve the Emmy for this alone.

Christine Tremarco and Stephen Graham in “Adolescence.” (Netflix )

LIMITED SERIES

“Adolescence”

“Dope Thief”

“Dying for Sex”

“The Penguin”

“Say Nothing”

“Adolescence” should win everything.

LIMITED SERIES/MOVIE ACTRESS

Kaitlyn Dever, “Apple Cider Vinegar”

Cristin Milioti, “The Penguin”

Lola Petticrew, “Say Nothing”

Michelle Williams, “Dying for Sex”

Renée Zellweger, “Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy”

OK, maybe not everything, as “Adolescence” doesn’t have a submission here. Zellweger probably won’t win because comic acting rarely does, even though it most definitely should.

LIMITED SERIES/MOVIE ACTOR

Colin Farrell, “The Penguin”

Stephen Graham, “Adolescence”

Brian Tyree Henry, “Dope Thief”

Kevin Kline, “Disclaimer”

Cooper Koch, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

Farrell has already won so many awards for “The Penguin,” it feels like either A) he must have won the Emmy too or B) he hasn’t, and good God, let somebody else have a prize. (Like Graham.)

LIMITED SERIES/MOVIE SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Erin Doherty, “Adolescence”

Ruth Negga, “Presumed Innocent”

Deirde O’Connell, “The Penguin”

Imogen Faith Reid, “Good American Family”

Jenny Slate, “Dying for Sex”

Christine Tremarco, “Adolescence”

Doherty will likely win for the series’ third episode, the taut two-hander with Owen Cooper. But the fourth episode is just as good — maybe even better — featuring a heart-rending turn from Tremarco as the mom trying to hold it together.

LIMITED SERIES/MOVIE SUPPORTING ACTOR

Javier Bardem, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

Owen Cooper, “Adolescence”

Rob Delaney, “Dying for Sex”

Rhenzy Feliz, “The Penguin”

Hugh Grant, “Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy”

Ashley Walters, “Adolescence”

Cooper will soon become the fifth teen actor to win a Primetime Emmy.